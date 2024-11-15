Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit rises 36.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.51% to Rs 170.24 croreNet profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo rose 36.90% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.51% to Rs 170.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 225.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales170.24225.50 -25 OPM %17.0111.62 -PBDT37.7628.02 35 PBT35.8425.42 41 NP25.3018.48 37
