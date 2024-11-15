Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.41 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.70% to Rs 273.53 croreNet Loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 109.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.70% to Rs 273.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 358.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales273.53358.49 -24 OPM %-1.730.94 -PBDT17.5112.84 36 PBT16.0510.64 51 NP-109.41-8.11 -1249
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content