Shreeoswal Seeds &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales rise 65.28% to Rs 43.42 crore
Net Loss of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.28% to Rs 43.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 269.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.4226.27 65 269.03272.33 -1 OPM %-10.661.71 -0.374.38 - PBDT-6.11-0.01 -61000 -4.868.33 PL PBT-6.19-0.13 -4662 -5.387.90 PL NP-3.51-0.23 -1426 -4.165.71 PL
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

