Profectus Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 102.31 croreNet profit of Profectus Capital Pvt declined 61.89% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 102.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.31101.09 1 OPM %57.0164.76 -PBDT9.1520.54 -55 PBT7.5019.22 -61 NP5.4814.38 -62
