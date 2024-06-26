Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit rises 255.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 345.98% to Rs 106.50 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 255.69% to Rs 78.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 81.40% to Rs 168.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.41% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
