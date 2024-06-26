Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit rises 255.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 81.40% to Rs 168.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.41% to Rs 258.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt rose 255.69% to Rs 78.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 345.98% to Rs 106.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.106.5023.88258.84140.3695.5277.4394.3693.3088.7622.52192.23108.4088.3522.41190.90108.1778.7522.14168.9493.13