Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 10.37 crore

Net Loss of Shreyas Intermediates reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 10.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.370 0 OPM %0.680 -PBDT0.19-0.08 LP PBT-0.24-0.51 53 NP-0.24-0.51 53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

