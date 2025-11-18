Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 544.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.53% to Rs 15.53 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories rose 544.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.53% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.5311.63 34 OPM %5.4118.74 -PBDT4.250.83 412 PBT4.060.63 544 NP4.060.63 544
