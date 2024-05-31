Business Standard
Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore
Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 6.30% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 40.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 569.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales226.54361.21 -37 569.92523.74 9 OPM %0.920.73 -0.792.04 - PBDT5.583.62 54 7.929.88 -20 PBT4.852.95 64 4.877.10 -31 NP14.6913.82 6 40.8634.17 20
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

