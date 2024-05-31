Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit rises 6.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 19.58% to Rs 40.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 569.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 523.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance rose 6.30% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 37.28% to Rs 226.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 361.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.226.54361.21569.92523.740.920.730.792.045.583.627.929.884.852.954.877.1014.6913.8240.8634.17