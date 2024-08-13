Business Standard
The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 37.30% to Rs 1.16 crore
Net Loss of The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.30% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.161.85 -37 OPM %-41.38-33.51 -PBDT-0.47-0.92 49 PBT-0.53-0.98 46 NP-0.53-0.98 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

