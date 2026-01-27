Shriram Finance Q3 PAT slides 29% YoY to Rs 2,522 cr

The NBFC's standalone net profit declined 29.36% to Rs 2,521.67 crore on a 13.88% increase in total income to Rs 12,191.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 3,360.20 crore in Q3 FY26, down 23.91% as against Rs 4,415.92 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income grew 16.17% to Rs 6,764.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 5,822.69 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. As of 31 December 2025, total assets under management climbed 14.63% to Rs 291,709.03 crore compared to Rs 254,469.69 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The liquidity coverage ratio was at 334.93% as of 31 December 2025, as against 265.24% as of 31 December 2024. The cost-to-income ratio increased to 29.66% in Q3 FY26 from 28.59% in Q3 FY25.

The firm's return on assets (ROA) (including exceptional items) and return on equity (ROE) (including exceptional items) stood at 3.09% and 4.94%, respectively, in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Operating profit improved by 14.33% to Rs 4,670.52 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 4,084.98 crore in Q3 FY25.

The board of directors had earlier, on 19 December 2025, approved a proposal to raise Rs 39,618 crore through a preferential issue of 47.11 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 2 each at an issue price of Rs 840.93 per share to Japan-based MUFG Bank. The proposed allotment represents 20% of the post-preferential equity share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The company said the requisite resolutions were approved by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting held on 14 January 2026. The preferential issue is currently awaiting statutory and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, MUFG Bank will become a minority public shareholder in the company.

Shriram Finance said its overseas subsidiary, Shriram Overseas Investments (SOIL), formerly known as Shriram Overseas Investments, became a wholly-owned subsidiary on May 9, 2025.

SOIL holds an 81.63% stake in Bharat Investments Pte., Singapore, which has an associate entity in Bahrain.

Shriram Finance is India's largest retail asset financing non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is the flagship company of the Shriram Group, which has a significant presence in consumer finance, life insurance, general insurance, housing finance, stock broking, and distribution businesses.

Shares of Shriram Finance shed 0.92% to Rs 994.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News