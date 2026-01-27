Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Specialty share price jumps over 6% on Q3 turnaround

Welspun Specialty Solutions stock rose as much as 6.44 per cent to ₹36.5 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company reported net profit in Q3.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun Specialty Solutions share price jumped over 6 per cent on Tuesday as the company reported net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26) compared to a loss in the same period a year ago. The scrip rose as much as 6.44 per cent to ₹36.5 on the BSE. 
 
Welspun Specialty Solutions saw a trade of 1.8 lakh shares on the BSE, against a two-week average volume of 2.2 lakh shares. The company market capitalisation stands at ₹2,358.33 crore on the BSE. 
 
In the last 12 months, the stock has declined 16.26 per cent, as compared to a 7.74 per cent gain in the Sensex index.
 
 
Welspun Specialty Solutions erased gains to trade 0.12 per cent down at ₹34.25 as of 9:40 AM, as compared to a 0.09 per cent decline in the Sensex. 

Why did Welspun Specialty Solutions share price rise today?

Welspun Specialty Solutions share price rose as buying interest emerged after the company reported a net profit in the December quarter (Q3FY26), as against a loss in the same  period a year ago. Its net profit was at ₹9.5 crore versus ₹3.6 crore loss, according to an exchange filing. 

Welspun Specialty Solutions’ total income increased 15 per cent on year to ₹229 crore in the third quarter from ₹199.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19.8 crore from ₹13 crore. 
 
The Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) includes one-time cost of ₹66 lakhs as Welspun Specialty Solutions made provisions to implement changes in the Wage Code. 
 
Meanwhile, quarter-on-quarter basis, Welspun Specialty Solutions saw a dip of 1 per cent in its net profit. The company reported a net profit of ₹9.6 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY26). The total income and also decreased by 6 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
During the third quarter, Welspun Specialty Solutions witnessed a subdued demand in the international markets amid hightened volatility due to the US tariff actions. The company was involved in prolonged negotiations with multiple trade partners which maintained the uncertainty in the global supply chain, according to the investors’ presentation. 
 
Welspun Specialty Solutions is focused on key sectors including energy, defence, space, oil and gas, petrochemicals, engineering, and public infrastructure to translate into higher demand for stainless steel seamless pipes and bars in the domestic market, the company said in its investors’ presentation. 
 

