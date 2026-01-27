JTL Inds Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 26 cr

JTL Industries reported consolidated net profit rose 5.5% to Rs 26.32 crore on a 4.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 470.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax dropped 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.05 crore during the quarter under review.

EBITDA jumped 9.91% to Rs 386.12 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 351.29 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved 8.21% in Q3 FY26 as against 7.78% in Q3 FY25.

Sales volume increased by 3.1% YoY to 90,429 MT compared to 87,714 MT in Q3 FY25. Notably, value-added products contributed a significant share of 23% to the total sales mix, driven by strong demand across key markets.

The Mangaon plant currently has a total installed capacity of 450,000 MTPA, including 250,000 MTPA with Direct Forming Technology (DFT). It will also serve as the manufacturing unit for an additional 300,000 MTPA of ARW/API-grade ERW pipes, which are expected to be commissioned within a year. Further, the company plans to add 400,000 MTPA of GI coil capacity, enhancing its pre-galvanized product range, with commissioning expected by Q4 FY26. In addition, JTL is adding 600,000 MTPA of color-coated coil capacity, which will enhance its color-coated product range by H1 FY27, the company said in an exchange filing.

The demand for structural steel tubes is driven by government commitments to bolster infrastructure in sectors such as construction, oil & gas, water supply, and agriculture. The Indian warehousing sector is projected to experience significant growth, with demand expected to reach approximately 1.2 billion square feet by 2027.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI pipes, MS black pipes, hollow sections, and solar structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

Shares of JTL Industries fell 1.89% to Rs 74.75 on the BSE.

