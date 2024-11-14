Sibar Auto Parts standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 6.08 croreNet profit of Sibar Auto Parts rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.086.48 -6 OPM %3.454.17 -PBDT0.170.16 6 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
