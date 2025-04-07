Monday, April 07, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siemens Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Siemens Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

GMR Airports Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Abbott India Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 April 2025.

Siemens Ltd surged 18.24% to Rs 3040.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20120 shares in the past one month.

 

GMR Airports Ltd spiked 1.58% to Rs 82.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd soared 0.60% to Rs 259.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Abbott India Ltd exploded 0.48% to Rs 29187.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 446 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 0.40% to Rs 359.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piramal Finance gets registered as NBFC-Investment and Credit Company without accepting public deposits

Ashiana Housing inks pact with Caroa Properties LLP to acquire land in Panvel

Jubilant Food records 40% YoY revenue in Q4

Banco Products slumps after CFO Himali H. Patel resigns

Tata Motors shares crash as Jaguar Land Rover halts US shipments

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

