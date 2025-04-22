Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks eye higher ground as momentum builds

Stocks eye higher ground as momentum builds

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 80.50 points higher in early trade, suggesting a strong start for the Nifty 50.

In a relief to banks, the Reserve Bank of India has finalized its Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) guidelines, reducing the proposed additional run-off factor on internet and mobile banking-enabled retail deposits to 2.5%, effective 1 April 2026. Under the new norms, stable and less stable retail deposits will now attract run-off factors of 7.5% and 12.5%, respectively. The RBI also lowered the run-off rate on wholesale funding from non-financial entities like trusts and LLPs to 40% from 100%, aiming to better reflect funding stability. These changes are expected to improve banks' LCR by about 6% while ensuring continued compliance with minimum regulatory requirements.

 

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,970.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 246.59 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 April 2025, provisional data showed.

Also Read

Stock Dividend

Dividend stocks: Schaeffler India, 2 others to remain in focus today

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals flat open for India; Asia-Pacific markets mixed

Bharat Ane Nenu is already a roaring hit

ED summons actor Mahesh Babu for questioning in money laundering case

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Tata Communications to post results on April 22

JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance in New Delhi

JD Vance faces diplomatic test in India amid trade tensions and tariffs

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 19683.22 crore in the secondary market during April 2025 (so far). This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 6027.77 crore in March 2024.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures jumped 156 points early this morning, signaling a potential bounce-back for U.S. equities after a rocky start to the week.

Across Asia, markets were mostly in the green on Tuesday. But gains were kept in check after Wall Street stumbled, weighed down by President Trump intensifying his public pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellagain raising eyebrows over the Feds independence.

Meanwhile, tensions between Washington and Beijing flared up further. China slapped sanctions on several U.S. lawmakers, officials, and NGO leaders, accusing them of egregious behaviour over Hong Kong-related issues. The move comes on the heels of U.S. sanctions imposed last month on Chinese and Hong Kong officialsan action that Beijing has "strongly condemned," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Back in the U.S., all three major indexes slid overnight as investors digested Trumps Powell tirade and a lack of progress on global trade talks. The Dow tumbled 2.48%, the S&P 500 sank 2.36%, and the Nasdaq dropped 2.55%.

Powell, for his part, reminded everyone last week that the Feds independence is not just traditionits "a matter of law." Markets are now trying to parse whether Trumps threats are just more rate-cut rhetoric or something more serious.

Adding to the global gloom, a leading brokerage trimmed its global growth forecast on Monday. Blaming the ongoing tariff drama and mounting uncertainty from U.S. trade policy, it now expects global GDP to grow just 2.8% in 2025 and 3% in 2026down 30 and 20 basis points, respectively, from previous estimates. One-third of the downgrade stems from the U.S., with the rest spread across China, Japan, and emerging markets.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session today, supported by strong Q4 earnings from key private sector lenders. Investor sentiment remained positive, aided by continued foreign institutional inflows, with FIIs registering as net buyers for the third straight session.

The Nifty 50 settled at 24,125.55 with a gain of 273.90 points or 1.15%. The S&P BSE Sensex surged 855.30 points or 1.09% to end at 79,408.50. Over the past five trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have advanced 7.53% and 7.71%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop property in East Bengaluru

Brigade Ent inks JDA to develop property in East Bengaluru

EPFO data reveals growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions in Feb-25

EPFO data reveals growth of 3.99% in net payroll additions in Feb-25

Wireless Tele-density in India rises above 82%

Wireless Tele-density in India rises above 82%

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Mahindra Logistics net loss narrows to Rs 7 cr in Q4 FY25

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mkt outperforms

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; broader mkt outperforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksDelhi Traffic Advisory TodayKKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon