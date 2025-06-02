Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Sigachi Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.77% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 23.12% to Rs 128.20 crore

Net profit of Sigachi Industries declined 11.77% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.12% to Rs 128.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 104.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.65% to Rs 69.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.38% to Rs 488.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 398.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales128.20104.13 23 488.24398.96 22 OPM %22.2815.69 -20.4819.21 - PBDT27.4120.70 32 108.0980.57 34 PBT22.6717.21 32 92.3269.77 32 NP13.2715.04 -12 69.5657.18 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

