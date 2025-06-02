Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 388.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.86% to Rs 171.94 croreNet profit of Om Infra rose 388.49% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 171.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.88% to Rs 35.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 712.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1113.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales171.94295.71 -42 712.661113.82 -36 OPM %-9.478.67 -2.838.02 - PBDT-4.9317.65 PL 34.0392.33 -63 PBT-6.2916.08 PL 28.4185.69 -67 NP14.853.04 388 35.9047.16 -24
