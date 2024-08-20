Renew Akshay Urja standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.45% to Rs 37.70 croreNet profit of Renew Akshay Urja declined 44.12% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 37.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.7040.30 -6 OPM %92.0491.07 -PBDT26.4042.30 -38 PBT20.4036.50 -44 NP15.2027.20 -44
