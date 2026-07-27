Sigma Advanced System secures USD 104.9M export order from North America

To supply 147,000 units of 155mm base bleed artillery shell bodies

Sigma Advanced System has secured a USD 104.9 million (roughly Rs 1,013 crore) export order from a North American customer for the manufacture and supply of 147,000 units of 155mm base bleed artillery shell bodies which are in massive demand worldwide. The order will be executed in the next 6 to 12 months.

As Sigma continues to invest in R&D and further advance its technological capabilities, it is adapting to the latest global requirements. Having previously secured contracts for 155mm fuzes and M107 artillery shell bodies, the company is now manufacturing more technologically advanced blase bleed shells that integrate aerodynamics, energetics, propulsion-related technologies, and systems engineering into the projectile. The progression reflects Sigma's deliberate strategy to move up the value chain in artillery ammunition, building the engineering capability and programme credentials expected by global customers from their long-term strategic suppliers.

The programme involves manufacturing of precision-engineered artillery projectile casings designed for integration into extended-range ammunition systems. Unlike conventional artillery shells, which experience aerodynamic drag and turbulence at the base of the projectile during flight, base bleed shells incorporate a gas-generating unit at the rear that reduces this drag, significantly extending the effective range of the system while maintaining full compatibility with existing 155mm artillery platforms in service worldwide.