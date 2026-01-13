Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Ind Bank Housing reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

TVS Supply Chain Solutions jumps after bagging 3-year contract from Daimler India

TVS Supply Chain Solutions jumps after bagging 3-year contract from Daimler India

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dynamatic Technologies delivers first complete ship-set of all Airbus 220 doors

Dynamatic Technologies delivers first complete ship-set of all Airbus 220 doors

L&T slips on Kuwait tender rebid reports; company says projects not in order book

L&T slips on Kuwait tender rebid reports; company says projects not in order book

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance