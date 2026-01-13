Bank of Maharashtra gains as Q3 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 1,779 cr

Bank of Maharashtra added 1.58% to Rs 64.84 after its standalone net profit jumped 26.51% to Rs 1,779.33 crore on 16.37% increase in total income to Rs 8,277.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 37.27% to Rs 2,007.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,462.31 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) grew 16.27% to Rs 3,422 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025 compared with Rs 2,943 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. Net interest margin stood at 3.87% as on 31 December 2025

Operating profit rose 18.78% year-on-year to Rs 2,736 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 2,303 crore in Q3 FY25.

Provision & contingencies other than taxes declined by 13.38% to Rs 728.19 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 840.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, gross NPAs declined to 1.60% as of 31 December 2025, from 1.80% as of 31 December 2024, while net NPAs fell to 0.15% in Q3 FY26 from 0.20% a year ago.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 98.41% in Q3 FY26, compared with 98.28% in the year-ago period. The bank said it held cumulative Covid-19 provisions of Rs 1,200 crore as of 31 December 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, total business grew 17.24% to Rs 5,95,163 crore, driven by a 15.29% rise in total deposits to Rs 3,21,661 crore and a 19.62% increase in global advances to Rs 2,73,502 crore.

The banks RAM (retail, agriculture and MSME) business expanded 20.26%, while retail advances surged 36.40% compared with the year-ago period.

As of 31 December 2025, the total Basel III capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.06%, with the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio at 13.10%.

On a year-on-year basis, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 37.19% in Q3 FY26 from 38.27% in Q3 FY25.

Return on assets (ROA) rose to 1.86% in Q3 FY26 from 1.78% in Q3 FY25, while return on equity (ROE) improved to 23.79% in Q3 FY26 from 22.36% in the year-ago quarter.

The board of directors has approved an interim dividend of 10%, amounting to Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 10, for FY 202526 (nine months), within the limits prescribed by the RBI.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other banking operations.

