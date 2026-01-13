Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

HEG Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Graphite India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2026.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 5.01% to Rs 11249.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 65491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42438 shares in the past one month.

 

HEG Ltd tumbled 4.93% to Rs 541.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 3.75% to Rs 969.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34210 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd pared 3.73% to Rs 10.84. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 634.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 956.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd shed 3.66% to Rs 597.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies delivers first complete ship-set of all Airbus 220 doors

L&T slips on Kuwait tender rebid reports; company says projects not in order book

Sensex drops 505 pts; consumer durables shares tumble

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Karma Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

