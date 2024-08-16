Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 84.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.53% to Rs 252.64 croreNet profit of Signet Industries declined 84.69% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.53% to Rs 252.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales252.64288.82 -13 OPM %5.666.32 -PBDT3.216.68 -52 PBT0.824.27 -81 NP0.493.20 -85
