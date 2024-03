For exclusive advertisement rights on 200 new electric double-decker BEST buses in Mumbai

Signpost India announced a pioneering partnership with Switch Mobility Automotive, an integral part of the Hinduja Group is a prominent mobility solutions provider. Switch and Signpost have entered into an agreement whereby Switch has appointed Signpost as its exclusive partner for display of advertisements on its fleet of buses. As part of this agreement, Signpost secures exclusive ad rights on Mumbai's 200 new electric double-decker buses through a partnership with BEST. This collaboration empowers Signpost to generate revenue through strategic ad placement and management on Mumbai's new electric double-decker bus fleet.