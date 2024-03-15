Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fedbank Financial Services appoints directors

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
With effect from 15 March 2024
Fedbank Financial Services has appointed Sunil Satyapal Gulati and Ramesh Sundararajan as Additional Directors ( in the capacity of Independent Director) on 15 March 2024 for a term of 5 years commencing with effect from 15 March 2024 till 14 March 2029 ( both days inclusive) subject to the confirmation of the shareholders of the Company in their General Meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

Dabur India director resigns

'Chingles' Chewing Gum Of DS Group Elevates Pranks with the Introduction of its Playful AI-Bot, Master-Lee

Broader mkt outperforms; media shares in demand

Indices trade near flat line; European Mkt declines

Board of MSTC approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Brigade Group launches flexible and managed workspace 'BuzzWorks' at WTC Annexe, Bengaluru

Government approves E- Vehicle policy to promote India as a manufacturing destination for EVs

KSB wins orders of Rs 267 cr

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon