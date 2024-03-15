Fedbank Financial Services appoints directors

With effect from 15 March 2024

Fedbank Financial Services has appointed Sunil Satyapal Gulati and Ramesh Sundararajan as Additional Directors ( in the capacity of Independent Director) on 15 March 2024 for a term of 5 years commencing with effect from 15 March 2024 till 14 March 2029 ( both days inclusive) subject to the confirmation of the shareholders of the Company in their General Meeting.