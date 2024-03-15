Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Hume Pipe rises on bagging new orders for Rs 242 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Indian Hume Pipe added 1.15% to Rs 276.85 after the company received six letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 241.99 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
The scope of first order includes providing water supply facilities for new areas coming under BBMP jurisdiction for Rs 39.18 crore. The subsequent order entails providing and laying sewerage line for the value of Rs 35.16 crore.
The further four orders constitutes providing & laying pipelines for Rs 167.65 crore. All the six orders are to be completed in 24 months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Indian Hume Pipe Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, laying and jointing of pipelines. The company has also been undertaking infrastructure development programmes by way of execution on turnkey basis the combined water supply projects. The company also manufactures and supplies concrete railway sleepers to Indian Railways.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 19.7% to Rs 15.14 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 12.65 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operation fell 21.3% YoY to Rs 318.53 crore during the period under review.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Hume Pipe gains after bagging EPC project worth Rs 495 cr

Indian Hume Pipe zooms after JV bags contract worth Rs 1,138 crore from Telangana Govt

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe receives LoI for irrigation project of Rs 495 cr

Sensex rises 327 pts; PSU bank rallies

Board of Last Mile Enterprises approves increase in authorised share capital

Fedbank Financial Services appoints directors

Sensex slides 454 pts; Nifty settles below 22,050; oil &amp; gas shares decline

Board of MSTC approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Brigade Group launches flexible and managed workspace 'BuzzWorks' at WTC Annexe, Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon