Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 83.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 53.50 croreNet profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 83.61% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.5047.72 12 OPM %11.1210.90 -PBDT4.203.07 37 PBT2.271.25 82 NP2.241.22 84
