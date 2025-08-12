Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 64232.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 30.25% to Rs 4004.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3074.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 64232.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57013.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64232.0057013.00 13 OPM %12.3113.16 -PBDT7756.007070.00 10 PBT5676.005178.00 10 NP4004.003074.00 30
