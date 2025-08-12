Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.10% to Rs 276.41 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes declined 10.16% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 276.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 240.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales276.41240.14 15 OPM %16.2119.97 -PBDT38.9341.32 -6 PBT33.7136.98 -9 NP24.7627.56 -10
