Indo National consolidated net profit declines 99.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Indo National consolidated net profit declines 99.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Sales decline 1.41% to Rs 119.44 crore

Net profit of Indo National declined 99.24% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.41% to Rs 119.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 121.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales119.44121.15 -1 OPM %2.34-8.30 -PBDT4.39168.98 -97 PBT1.19164.44 -99 NP1.02133.59 -99

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

