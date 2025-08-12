Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 173.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 173.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 1248.42 crore

Net Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 173.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 66.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 1248.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1385.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1248.421385.68 -10 OPM %-2.151.99 -PBDT-28.963.06 PL PBT-82.56-50.72 -63 NP-173.75-66.49 -161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Setco Automotive reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.92 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Goldstar Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Goldstar Power reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 37.36% in the June 2025 quarter

JMJ Fintech standalone net profit declines 37.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 9.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon