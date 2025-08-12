Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 173.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 1248.42 croreNet Loss of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 173.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 66.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 1248.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1385.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1248.421385.68 -10 OPM %-2.151.99 -PBDT-28.963.06 PL PBT-82.56-50.72 -63 NP-173.75-66.49 -161
