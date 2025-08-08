Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 9.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.20% to Rs 15.69 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 9.78% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.20% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.6916.55 -5 OPM %37.9244.95 -PBDT9.2310.08 -8 PBT7.849.05 -13 NP6.186.85 -10
