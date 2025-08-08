Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Sales rise 18.28% to Rs 35.00 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.28% to Rs 35.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.0029.59 18 OPM %8.606.12 -PBDT3.101.70 82 PBT1.980.42 371 NP0.44-0.98 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

