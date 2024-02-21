Singapore Market falls 0.83%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 26.95 points, or 0.83%, to 3,217.11 after trading between 3,214.53 and 3,247.63. Volume of 2.24 billion shares worth S$1.47 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 312 to 283.

The STIs biggest gainer was Jardine Matheson Holdings, rising 4% to US$43.73, while the biggest decliner was Singapore Airlines, down 9.5% to S$6.67, after the companys Q3 results underperformed expectations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, on following overnight losses in the US markets and disappointing numbers from Singapore Airlines.