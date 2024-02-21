Singapore Market falls 0.83%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 26.95 points, or 0.83%, to 3,217.11 after trading between 3,214.53 and 3,247.63. Volume of 2.24 billion shares worth S$1.47 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 312 to 283.
The STIs biggest gainer was Jardine Matheson Holdings, rising 4% to US$43.73, while the biggest decliner was Singapore Airlines, down 9.5% to S$6.67, after the companys Q3 results underperformed expectations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
