Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.63% to Rs 78.05 croreNet Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 16.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.63% to Rs 78.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales78.0556.71 38 OPM %-19.33-28.06 -PBDT-20.57-16.55 -24 PBT-23.55-19.13 -23 NP-16.99-14.53 -17
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST