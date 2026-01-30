Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 56.35% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 77.19% to Rs 261.02 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 56.35% to Rs 64.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.19% to Rs 261.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 147.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.261.02147.3140.7845.84104.2562.8688.1148.1264.9841.56

