Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 11.55% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 317.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 264.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.70264.5517.9217.1258.8550.5245.3938.7932.7429.35

