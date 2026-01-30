Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 2.24% to Rs 160.68 croreNet Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 36.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 160.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.68164.37 -2 OPM %-41.93-25.72 -PBDT-74.07-49.28 -50 PBT-75.55-50.80 -49 NP-55.43-36.37 -52
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:07 AM IST