Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 36.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.24% to Rs 160.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 164.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

