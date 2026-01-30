Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit rises 42.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.49% to Rs 17.46 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) rose 42.00% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.49% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.4615.668.309.321.961.371.871.341.421.00

