Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.57% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 44.19% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.28% to Rs 1.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.68% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.51 22 1.503.17 -53 OPM %90.3294.12 -82.6793.38 - PBDT0.560.48 17 1.242.96 -58 PBT0.560.48 17 1.242.96 -58 NP0.620.43 44 1.122.82 -60
