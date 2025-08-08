Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 74.17% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 19.78% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.311.20 -74 OPM %-141.94-55.00 -PBDT6.955.74 21 PBT6.795.58 22 NP6.425.36 20
