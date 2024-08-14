Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 93.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.03% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 93.10% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.03% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.340.6694.0390.911.260.601.260.601.120.58