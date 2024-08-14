Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 93.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 103.03% to Rs 1.34 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 93.10% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 103.03% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.66 103 OPM %94.0390.91 -PBDT1.260.60 110 PBT1.260.60 110 NP1.120.58 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content