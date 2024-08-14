Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.24% to Rs 6.40 croreNet profit of Synthiko Foils reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.24% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.407.13 -10 OPM %7.971.40 -PBDT0.460.02 2200 PBT0.43-0.02 LP NP0.33-0.02 LP
