Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 307.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 307.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 616.16% to Rs 162.64 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 307.69% to Rs 22.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 616.16% to Rs 162.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales162.6422.71 616 OPM %17.1432.28 -PBDT28.933.72 678 PBT24.280.31 7732 NP22.795.59 308

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Escorp Asset Management standalone net profit declines 85.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Geecee Ventures standalone net profit declines 67.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Viksit Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

