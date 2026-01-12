Monday, January 12, 2026 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Siyaram Recycling Inds secures Rs 4-cr order from Saanvi Metal Craft

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Siyaram Recycling Industries announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.04 crore from Saanvi Metal Craft for brass scrap honey, as per ISRI standards.

According to a regulatory filing, the order is scheduled to be executed over a period of six months. The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Siyaram Recycling Industries is primarily engaged in the recycling of brass scrap.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 93.8% to Rs 14.57 crore on a 23.9% rise in net sales to Rs 511.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Concor throughputs climb 11% to 14.23 lakh TEUs in Q3 FY26

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Saatvik Green Energy rises after arm bags Rs 14-cr solar module order

Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from Supreme Industries

Siyaram Recycling Inds bags Rs 14-cr order from Supreme Industries

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Barometers trade with small gains; FMCG shares advance

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance