Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 12.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 162.21 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 12.54% to Rs 36.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 162.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 209.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.