Sizemasters Technology consolidated net profit rises 27.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 3.49 croreNet profit of Sizemasters Technology rose 27.50% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.492.83 23 OPM %33.2434.98 -PBDT1.341.04 29 PBT1.321.03 28 NP1.020.80 28
