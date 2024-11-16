Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

G V Films reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of G V Films reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales00.46 -100 OPM %050.00 -PBDT-1.220 0 PBT-1.300.14 PL NP-1.300.12 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

Fire, Hospital fire

LIVE: Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire; probe ordered

seafood,fishes

Fisherfolk at Maharashtra's Dandi Hawar market list concerns as poll nears

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs China hockey match details

Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2024: India vs China live timing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon