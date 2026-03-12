Tata Power Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 402.05, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 402.05, up 4.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Tata Power Company Ltd has gained around 7.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 405, up 4.68% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 14.63% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 102.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News