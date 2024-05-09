SKF India rallies as Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 130/share

SKF India soared 6.40% to Rs 4,875 after the firm reported a 42.54% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 175.23 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 122.92 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax declined 35.16% year on year to Rs 229.19 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

On full year basis, the company reported a 5.13% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 551.8 crore on 6.16% rise in revenue to Rs 4,570.13 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the firms board recommended a final dividend of Rs 130 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

SKF India is a leading supplier of products, solutions & services within rolling bearing, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication systems.

Revenue from operations stood Rs 1,203.4 crore in March 2024 quarter, up by 9.93% from Rs 1,094.69 crore in same quarter last year.